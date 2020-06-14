West Brom plotting summer move for talented Championship man

West Brom are interested in signing Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson and a move could happen if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The USA international has been a key performer for the Latics over the past few years and his form had caught the eye of Italian giants AC Milan. They had agreed an initial £6m deal for the 22-year-old in January but issues that came up in his medical prevented the transfer from going through.

As a result, Robinson had to undergo tests and checks to sort out his heart rhythm irregularity and that has thankfully been sorted, with the full-back training with Wigan ahead of the Championship restart.

However, it appears his long-term future won’t be with Paul Cook’s side, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed on Twitter that Albion have a ‘big chance’ of landing Robinson if they win promotion to the top-flight.

And, there is every chance that will happen. Slaven Bilic’s men are currently second in the table but they hold a six-point cushion over third-placed Fulham with just nine games remaining.

The verdict

This would be a smart addition for West Brom as left-back could be a problem position in the Premier League for the side as Kieran Gibbs is injury prone and Conor Townsend is unproven at that level.

With Robinson, the Baggies would be getting a player who has plenty of talent but more importantly room for development given his age.

The fact AC Milan wanted to buy Robinson suggests this would be a coup for Albion and the fans will hope it can happen.

