West Brom plotting move for 6-goal midfielder

West Bromwich Albion have joined to race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher following his impressive performances at Charlton Athletic this season, according to the Daily Mail.

Gallagher arrived at The Valley on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer, and the 19-year-old’s quality in possession, late runs into the penalty area in support of attacks and creativity in the final third have been instrumental in helping the club establish themselves back in the Championship following their promotion from League One last term.

The midfielder has managed to get six goals and provide two assists from midfield for Charlton in 24 appearances so far this campaign, but it is now thought that Chelsea could recall Gallagher this month and potentially allow him to move to another club.

QUIZ: What club did each of these 16 West Brom players sign from?

1 of 16 Kenneth Zohore signed for West Brom from who? Leicester City Swansea City Cardiff City Aston Villa

West Brom could be in need of some added creativity with Grady Diangana out injured at the moment and with West Ham potentially still able to recall him from his loan spell, and Gallagher would be able to come in and provide some extra attacking threat for the Baggies from the middle of the pitch.

Slaven Bilic’s side remain second in the league on goal difference following a 1-1 draw with Leeds yesterday.

The Verdict

Gallagher has certainly been in very impressive from with Charlton in the Championship so far this season and he has demonstrated his quality in front of goal.

The teenager would be a very exciting addition for the Baggies this month, but with Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers performing so well at the base of midfield it would leave him probably battling it out for a place in the number ten position.

Chelsea will be wanting to send him out again to another club and get him playing regularly again to the sort of level he has been for Chelsea, so Bilic would need to convince the club that Gallagher would be a key part of his side if he is to make a move for him.