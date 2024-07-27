Highlights West Brom have had several players leave for free as their contracts ended, leading to potential future player exodus.

Players like Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, and Conor Townsend have deals ending soon, so the club may need to make decisions.

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of key players like Okay Yokuslu, John Swift, and Grady Diangana as contracts approach expiration.

Amid the transfer business they have been doing with other clubs, West Brom have also seen a number of players leave the club following the end of their contracts this summer.

The likes of Cedric Kipre, Matt Phillips, Erik Pieters, Adam Reach, Nathaniel Chalobah and Yann M'Vila have all moved on for free since their contracts with the Baggies came to an end.

As things stand, there could be a big exodus of out of contract players from The Hawthorns again this time next year.

There are currently nine first-team players who will see their deals with West Brom come to an end in the summer of 2025, as per Transfermarkt, and we've taken a look at them, right here.

Semi Ajayi

Signed from Rotherham United in 2019, Ajayi has made over 150 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies.

He has, however, not been quite as much of a regular feature in recent seasons, which may give the club a decision to make over his future as the centre-back enters the final year of his deal.

Kyle Bartley

With his deal having been due to expire this summer, West Brom made a popular move by extending Kyle Bartley's contract until the end of the 2024/25 season recently.

One of the club's longest-serving players, the centre-back could also trigger a further 12 month extension on that deal until the summer of 2026, if he makes enough appearances this season.

Conor Townsend

Another of the Baggies' longest-serving players, Conor Townsend, has made well over 200 appearances for the club.

He is now in the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, but as their only current natural first-team left-back, they may want to keep him around for a bit longer.

Darnell Furlong

Signed from QPR in the summer of 2019, Darnell Furlong has been a good bit of business for West Brom, making over 200 appearances for the club, and consistently performing well.

Now entering the final year of his contract, the 28-year-old is another the Baggies will likely want to keep, as their only senior option at right-back.

Okay Yokuslu

Returning for a second spell with the club in the summer of 2022, Okay Yokuslu is now in the final 12 months of the three-year deal he signed at that point.

However, the midfielder's future looks uncertain now. Reports have claimed Trabzonspor were close to signing him, but that Carlos Corberan has intervened to try and keep him at West Brom.

John Swift

John Swift is another who has been the subject of speculation this summer, with reports that Middlesbrough considered but then ruled out a move for the midfielder.

The 29-year-old has come up with some big moments in a Baggies shirt and there will be more decisions to make as he enters the final year of his deal at The Hawthorns.

Jayson Molumby

Initially joining on loan from Brighton in the summer of 2021, Jayson Molumby made his move to West Brom permanent the following year.

He is now into the final 12 months of the contract he signed at that time, and having missed the second-half of last season through injury, he will now look to get back in the side to earn a new deal.

Grady Diangana

So good was Grady Diangana in helping West Brom win promotion from the Championship in the 2019/20 season, that the Baggies spent big money to sign him permanently from West Ham.

While that did not go down well with some of those at The Hammers, the winger is yet to hit those heights again, setting up an interesting final year of his deal as his future comes up for debate.

Grady Diangana West Brom record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 31 8 7 2020/21 Premier League 21 1 0 2021/22 Championship 42 2 1 2022/23 Championship 35 4 3 2023/24 Championship 38 7 8 As of 25th July 2024

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Signed from Salford City in the summer of 2022, Brandon Thomas-Asante has finished as the Baggies' top scorer in the last two seasons.

He is now reported to be attracting attention from Premier League new boys Southampton, which could put West Brom under pressure as the striker enters the final year of his current contract.