Come the end of the Championship season, West Brom will have key decisions to make about who departs The Hawthorns.

The Baggies recently released their annual accounts for the 2023/24 season, showing that they had made a loss of £33.9 million.

Albion aren’t believed to breach financial fair play regulations, specifically profit and sustainability rules, particularly as the club were placed under an EFL-imposed business plan last summer.

Despite the financial outlook improving over a gradual period under Shilen Patel, the Black Country outfit still need to tread carefully with their finances, with a number of high-earners still needing to leave to balance the books.

Meanwhile, since Tony Mowbray arrived in the West Brom hotseat to replace Carlos Corberan, a number of first-team players haven’t received the minutes they would have liked under the 61-year-old, with some of them keen to move away from the club in order to progress their career and get it moving in a positive direction.

With players needing to exit the Black Country to benefit the club financially and boost their own careers, FLW lists three Albion players who will be desperate to secure a move away during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Gianluca Frabotta

First up is Italian defender Gianluca Frabotta, who has had a dismal first season so far at West Brom since arriving from native giants Juventus.

Aimed to be the replacement for Conor Townsend, Frabotta hasn’t been favoured under Carlos Corberan or Tony Mowbray, with the defender failing to make even one start in the Championship.

Making just a handful of appearances off the bench and sometimes not even being included in the matchday squad, Frabotta has failed to establish himself a regular contributor to the team, with there being an obvious issue for his absence with the failure to impress two different coaches.

Along with failing to secure Frabotta a loan spell away from the club in January, it could lead to a permanent exit this summer, with Albion still able to receive some funds for his services after originally signing him on a three-year contract.

With it destined to not work out, Frabotta will be desperate to move away to secure regular playing time and reestablish confidence in his own game after a challenging period.

Devante Cole

Next up is frontman Devante Cole, who, similarly to Frabotta, has failed to add a presence to the team when called upon.

Added at the early stages of the summer transfer window, some Albion fans may have felt Cole could make an impact after recording 18 goals for Barnsley in League One the season prior, but the forward himself hasn’t been able to receive one league start in the blue and white stripes.

With the Baggies forward options loaded with the likes of Adam Armstrong, Will Lankshear and Daryl Dike, it’s highly unlikely Cole will be forcing his way through into Mowbray’s plans for the remainder of the season, and he is set to be watching Albion’s promotion push to the Premier League on the sidelines.

With the Baggies planning on bolstering the squad even further, regardless of the division they’re playing in next season, Cole is unlikely to play a key part, and with his goalscoring pedigree in League One, there will surely be plenty of suitors from the third tier.

Grady Diangana

Rounding off the list is playmaker Grady Diangana, who is currently in his sixth season at The Hawthorns.

Since registering eight goals and six assists to help Albion clinch promotion back to the top flight under Slaven Bilic back in 2020, the former West Ham man has struggled to hit similar heights, with inconsistency and injury issues hampering his stay in the Black Country.

Grady Diangana West Brom record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 31 8 7 2020/21 Premier League 21 1 0 2021/22 Championship 42 2 1 2022/23 Championship 35 4 3 2023/24 Championship 38 7 8

Despite being a regular performer in the Baggies team, Diangana only recorded seven strikes over three seasons after he made a permanent switch, with the Congolese international cutting a largely frustrating figure for the Albion faithful.

With Diangana’s contract running down at the end of the season, the 26-year-old will view this as the perfect opportunity to revitalise his career in a new environment.