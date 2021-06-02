West Brom player’s stance on future clarified following difficult 2020/21 campaign

There is no suggestion that Karlan Grant wants to leave West Bromwich Albion this summer despite a difficult first season at the Hawthorns, according to The Athletic.

The Baggies paid a reported £15 million to sign the striker from Huddersfield Town last summer but he managed just one goal in 21 appearances in 2020/21, falling out of favour under Sam Allardyce.

Albion are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League and are searching for a new head coach following Allardyce’s departure.

That could leave the door open for Grant to kick-start his Baggies career and it seems he has no plans to move elsewhere despite his difficult debut season.

The Athletic has reported that there are no suggestions the 23-year-old wants to leave the Hawthorns this summer.

That looks a boost for the Baggies because Grant has a good record in the English second tier – having scored 19 times in his last season at that level.

With Charlie Austin and Mbaye Diagne both departing this summer, Albion look short of options up top and will be hoping their 2020 signing can cement his place in the side.

The Verdict

Grant struggled to make much of an impact in his first season at West Brom but their return to the Championship should suit him.

The 23-year-old has shown his quality at that level in the past and Albion will likely need him to recapture his previous goalscoring form in the second tier if they’re to bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With that in mind, this update looks like really good news for the West Midlands club – particularly given Grant’s stock has dropped since they signed him.