Highlights West Bromwich Albion's preparations for the Championship campaign have been impacted by owner Guochuan Lai's ongoing issues, resulting in limited spending on transfers.

Several key players, including Matt Phillips, Adam Reach, and Alex Mowatt, are out of contract this summer, and the club will have to make decisions on their futures.

Cedric Kipre and Martin Kelly have had mixed success at West Brom, while Erik Pieters' future with the club seems to be coming to an end, despite extending his contract last summer.

West Bromwich Albion are aiming to be a play-off side during the 2023/24 season after falling just short last time out and are well in the mix so far.

However, West Brom's preparations for the Championship campaign were somewhat hamstrung by ongoing issues with owner Guochuan Lai, which has made Carlos Corberan's achievements this season even more impressive so far.

The club's business in the market has evidently been impacted when the club sought loans and free transfers, predominantly during the last two windows. That's highlighted just how much spending has been cut back under the ownership of Lai. Selling key players is one way to help with that, and Dara O'Shea became the latest asset to be moved on in order to help free up funds.

Irrespective of which division they find themselves in next season, planning will have already begun for the summer ahead, with a number of key decisions needing to be made on recruitment but also who is likely to be retained at the club as well.

Whilst some players are heading into the final months of their deals at West Brom, here, we have decided to take a look at all the West Brom players who are out of contract this summer at the Hawthorns.

Matt Phillips

The 32-year-old has been with the Baggies since 2016, but is entering the final few months of his deal.

Phillips' influence has waned recently. However, he has been a great servant to West Brom, having played almost 250 times for the club in that time.

Adam Reach

Joining on a free from Sheffield Wednesday, Reach has been a squad player for most of his time with the club, and that's been no different so far this season.

The 31-year-old has played over 60 times across his two seasons with the club, having signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.

Alex Mowatt

There was much excitement around the signing of Mowatt from Barnsley in the summer of 2021, but after a fairly average first season at The Hawthorns, Mowatt found himself out on loan with promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old found himself back with the club this summer, and has been a key component under Corberan. He has always been a talent, but this year has shown more of it with the Baggies, who may choose to retain the midfielder beyond this summer.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Chalobah joined the club from Fulham in January of last year, on an 18-month deal.

The 29-year-old then made a mediocre start to life in the West Midlands but has been more involved this season, albeit predominantly as a substitute.

Cedric Kipre

Much like Chalobah, the Ivorian's time with the club was not an initial success, having spent the season on loan with Cardiff City last term.

Kipre was seriously impressive in Wales and has been the vital defender in one of the Championship's best defences so far this season, which is something West Brom must be mindful of, as there is sure to be interest there for the 27-year-old.

Martin Kelly

The experienced defender has made little-to-no impact during his time with the Baggies, leading to a loan move in January to Wigan Athletic.

He managed seven games for West Brom before his move to the Latics, where he managed only one further appearance.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley is a leadership figure who has captained the side at times over the last few seasons, but his influence as a starting player is sometimes questioned.

The 32-year-old has been Kipre's main partner following O'Shea's departure, but it is unclear where his future lies, with the club perhaps mindful of his age, despite nearly 200 appearances so far for the side.

Erik Pieters

Pieters has been a useful utility player when called upon over the last two seasons, mostly filling in as a centre-back, but also as a left-back on occasion.

Now 35, and out of contract, his future with the club appears to be coming to an end, despite them extending his terms until 2024 last summer.

Ted Cann

The 23-year-old is West Brom's third choice goalkeeper and has failed to register a single appearance this season, and has only been included in matchday squads on two occasions as well.

Cann has played plenty of games at youth level for the Baggies but is unlikely to ever play for the first-team before his contract ends in June.