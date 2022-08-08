West Brom player’s exit on the cusp of confirmation

West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch has joined Rochdale on loan.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who reports on his Patreon account that Tulloch is eyeing “serious action” during this loan spell in League Two.

The 21-year-old has made seven senior appearances for the Baggies, all from the bench. The bulk of his other football with West Brom has come in the youth setup.

Tulloch did have a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers back in 2020, although that ended in disappointment owing to a hamstring injury. He left the South Yorkshire club with only a couple of appearances under his belt.

There were two appearances in the Championship last season, but they were sporadic in August and then February.

Now, it’s reported by Nixon that the 21-year-old is heading to Rochdale to further his senior experience.

Rochdale have begun their season with back-to-back defeats in League Two.

Crewe Alexandra got the better of them on the opening weekend, before Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to recently relegated Gillingham, whose Scott Kashket strike on nine minutes was the difference.

The Verdict

Although not confirmed yet, this move for Tulloch is reportedly done, so expect confirmation at some point soon.

It’s a good move for the 21-year-old. He’s not going to play at the Hawthorns given Steve Bruce’s options in the final third, whilst there’s an argument to say Rochdale really need a player like him after their start to the season.

If he can get regular games under his belt and play well, it’s going to be a benefit for everyone.

