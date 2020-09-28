West Brom player update could boost hopes of Sheffield Wednesday deal

Kenneth Zohore is surplus to requirements at West Bromwich Albion right now, as per Steve Madeley on Twitter, and that news could come as music to the ears of Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker has struggled for form and game-time since his move to Albion and now they are in the Premier League it looks as though Slaven Bilic is willing to let him go.

Indeed, Madeley, Albion report for The Athletic, revealed on Twitter:

Interesting to see if anyone leaves The Hawthorns, too. We know Charlie Austin would be available if the right deal presents itself and Kenneth Zohore is clearly surplus to requirements. Kamil Grosicki also seems to be out of the picture. #WBA — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) September 28, 2020

And this could be of real interest to Wednesday with them reportedly offering to take him on loan, as per The Sun on Sunday (September 27, page 61.)

The Verdict

Wednesday need to add attacking players to their side and quickly with there little time left in the transfer window now in all truth.

They are still a little adrift in terms of those above them thanks to their points deduction and losing to early pace-setters Bristol City on Sunday afternoon certainly didn’t help.

Even so, there is plenty of games left in which the Owls can overhaul the gap to those above them and they will hope Zohore, if they can get him, will help them do that.

Certainly, it appears the Baggies are happy for him to leave.

