West Brom player the subject of Newcastle United transfer discussion

West Brom goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone, is being discussed by Newcastle United as a potential summer transfer target.

Johnstone, 29, is out of contract at The Hawthorns in the summer transfer window and looks set to leave West Brom at this stage, as they drift towards another season in the Championship with Steve Bruce.

It’s expected that Johnstone will take the step back into the Premier League as he looks to bolster his England prospects with the World Cup coming up at the end of 2022.

As per a report from The Daily Mail, Johnstone was discussed as a transfer target for Newcastle, as they shape up for a huge summer and second transfer window under their new ownership.

Alongside Johnstone, there was Dean Henderson and Kepa Arrizabalaga discussed, with the two Englishmen seen as potential permanent signings.

Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow are current goalkeepers on the books at Newcastle, although this report states that a new shot-stopper will be on the agenda in the summer.

Johnstone has made 33 appearances for West Brom in the Championship this season, keeping 14 clean sheets for the Baggies.

West Brom, though, are 12th in the table and seven points adrift of the top-six heading into the run-in, with a play-off push feeling a long shot.

The Verdict

Johnstone is going to be a really affordable option in the summer and something of a bargain for a Premier League side.

That’s not going to matter to Newcastle, of course, but when a Premier League quality goalkeeper is available for free, it’s only going to drive interest.

For Newcastle, Johnstone would be a great addition and certainly improve their goalkeeping department.

They won’t be alone in courting the 29-year-old, but given their growing ambition, they might be able to muscle their way to the front of the queue to sign him up.

Thoughts? Let us know!