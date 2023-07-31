West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button is attracting interest from relegated outfit Southampton, according to Alan Nixon.

The 34-year-old isn't guaranteed to be part of the Baggies' plans next season, with his involvement being limited under Carlos Corberan.

Even when he was given a chance to shine last season, he didn't do enough to secure a starting spot and many Albion supporters wouldn't be too upset to see him leave The Hawthorns before the summer window closes.

Signing a two-year contract when he was first-choice keeper under Steve Bruce, he isn't likely to be on a modest wage and with this in mind, Albion could potentially bring a couple of players in if they offload the experienced stopper.

Who has been linked with David Button?

Nixon believes the Baggies will need to pay him off if he's to secure a move to League One side Reading, with the Royals looking favourites to get a deal over the line for the ex-Brentford man.

However, Russell Martin's Saints are also keeping an eye on developments.

Considering Button only has one year left on his deal and the fact he may not be Corberan's first-choice option next term, it wouldn't be a surprise if he left for a nominal fee or on a free transfer.

The Royals are unable to pay fees at this stage, so a free transfer or a loan switch would need to be sanctioned for him to make the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Saints, meanwhile, are able to operate freely and should have a decent amount to spend this summer. However, they wouldn't need to break the bank to secure Button.

Why would a move to Southampton not be good for David Button?

Mateusz Lis may have left St Mary's to join Goztepe on loan - but they still have Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy at this stage.

The latter two could remain on the south coast and even if just one of them stays, it would be difficult to see Button starting regularly.

Nixon believes the Saints would see him as a backup stopper if he came in - and there's no point in him making this move if he isn't going to play regularly.

He may get a decent pay packet at St Mary's - but it would be difficult to see him offered more than a one-year deal considering his age.

And even if he was offered a longer deal, he simply must prioritise game time if he doesn't want his career to go out with a whimper.

A move to Reading may not be ideal because of their current off-field turmoil - but he would be almost guaranteed a start if he moved to the SCL Stadium.

Dean Bouzanis hasn't done enough in pre-season to retain his starting spot and Jokull Andresson is still reasonably inexperienced at this point, potentially making Ruben Selles reluctant to play the latter regularly.

With this in mind, Button would probably be one of the first names on the teamsheet in Berkshire and even if he endures a tough period between the sticks, Selles may decide to stick with him considering the experience and CV he has.

A move to the SCL Stadium is a no-brainer if he wants to play regularly - and a move to the Saints shouldn't be in his thoughts if he's being offered a starting spot elsewhere.