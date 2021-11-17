West Brom player set to receive fresh contract offer

West Bromwich Albion are planning to tie down young right-back Taylor Gardner-Hickman to a new deal, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old has been a Baggies player since the age of seven and made a matchday squad for the very first time against Arsenal at the back end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Gardner-Hickman showed his versatility by playing all down the right flank for the under-23’s last season in the Premier League 2 competition, scoring four times in 19 outings and also featured in the EFL Trophy.

He’s continued his progress in the under-23’s this season albeit at left-back and West Brom fans got to see him in action for the senior side for the very first time against Arsenal in the EFL Cup this season as a winger.

But he featured in his more natural position two weeks ago as he filled in for a suspended Darnell Furlong at right-wing-back and having impressed against Hull City, Gardner-Hickman looks set to be offered fresh, improved terms on his current deal that expires in 2023.

The Verdict

Even though it’s not running out anytime soon, it does seem important to get Gardner-Hickman tied down to a longer contract.

Just one appearance can get the vultures circling and considering he played really well against Hull you can imagine that he’s going to get opportunities going forward this season.

You’d imagine that Gardner-Hickman will end up accepting a new contract but you never know – he could hold out for something more although that’s unlikely to be the case whatsoever.