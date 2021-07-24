West Brom player set for temporary Baggies departure

West Bromwich Albion youngster Josh Griffiths is set to spend the 2021-22 season on loan at Lincoln City, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Imps manager is former Baggies player and coach Michael Appleton, and he used his contacts at The Hawthorns to bring Alex Palmer in as his first-choice stopper last season.

With Palmer now seemingly battling with David Button for the starting spot at West Brom this season due to Sam Johnstone’s uncertain future, Appleton has gone for another talented youngster to come off the Baggies production line in Griffiths.

The 19-year-old, who was capped once for England at under-18 level, made 44 appearances in League Two for Cheltenham Town last season and kept 21 clean sheets, conceding just 37 goals on the way to helping the Robins secure promotion to League One.

22 things all West Brom fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 The Hawthorns has been West Brom’s home ground since which year? 1906 1900 1911 1903

Named the club’s Young Player of the Season for his performances, Griffiths won’t be returning to Whaddon Road but will instead continue his development at Sincil Bank, despite previous interest from Portsmouth who instead opted to sign Man City’s Gavin Bazunu.

The Verdict

This could be a really good move for Griffiths and it’s definitely a positive step in his development process.

He was never going to be ahead of Palmer in the pecking order after the season he had at Lincoln and he will get his chance to compete with Button at The Hawthorns, but the Imps are getting a good replacement in the form of Griffiths.

For someone who was so inexperienced, Griffiths was a star for Michael Duff’s outfit last season and if he can have as a good a season for Lincoln in League One, then he could be starring for West Brom in the not so distant future.