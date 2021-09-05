West Brom player set for lengthy absence as infuriating injury blow revealed

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea is set to be out with a knee injury for the next four months, according to Football Insider.

O’Shea has been a key player for Albion under Valerien Ismael in the early parts of the season, playing every minute of their opening five Championship fixtures.

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in a defence which has conceded only five goals so far this season, as well as chipping in with two goals from the back.

But O’Shea, who played in Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in their World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday, has been dealt a bitterly disappointing blow.

The defender was replaced by Andrew Omobamidele on 36 minutes, hobbling off the pitch with a suspected knee injury.

According to Football Insider, that injury is now set to be sidelined for four months after having a scan in Dublin and assessments at West Brom.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly hugely disappointing news for both O’Shea and for West Brom.

O’Shea had emerged as a really important player for Ismael after a disappointing campaign in the Premier League last time out.

Ismael trusts him, and his start to the season has been really impressive.

Matt Clarke is already out injured with a hamstring injury, and it should be another few weeks before we see him back out on the pitch.

With O’Shea now injured, this weakens his options at the back even more, and it feels like the luck is starting to go against them.