Matty Phillips is on course for a return for West Bromwich Albion over the coming weeks, and his reintroduction to the squad will be a massive boost for Carlos Corberan’s side.

The 33-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the clash with Leicester City back in December, and has been working tirelessly to get back to full fitness ever since.

With the news that he will be back in training and potentially ready for selection after the international break, Baggies fans will be boosted by the addition of the former Queens Park Rangers man into the squad.

Phillips was something of a regular in Corberan’s first-team plans at the start of the current campaign, with 19 appearances to his name before tragedy struck against the Foxes three weeks before Christmas.

The forward had already found the net three times, as well as contributing three more assists for his teammates, with Albion sitting in fifth spot in the league when his injury struck.

It has been business as usual at the Hawthorns while he has been on the sidelines, as they still sit in the same position in the Championship, while having an eight-point buffer on the playoff chasers.

But after a positive update earlier in the month, fans can expect Phillips to be back and ready to help his side cement their playoff spot by the end of the season, and prepare them for the end of season showdown in search of a Premier League place.

Corberan said earlier this month: “We don't know if Phillips may do some part of training the week before the Bristol City game. The plan is that hopefully he can do some of the drills and then come back to us in the international break.”

Matty Phillips 23/24 Championship stats Apperances 19 Starts 18 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shots / 90 1.56 As of March 21st, 2024 Source: FBRef

That means the Baggies could welcome him back into the first-team fold for Good Friday’s trip to Millwall, or the visit of Watford to the Hawthorns three days later.

At a time when squads are being tested to their limit, the return of such a key cog in West Brom’s attacking output will be warmly welcomed by fans and teammates alike, with Phillips’ experience invaluable as we reach the business end of the season.

The forward has experienced promotion from the Championship on two separate occasions before, once with Queens Park Rangers in 13/14 as the Hoops triumphed in the playoffs, as well as earning a shot in the Premier League with Albion after a second-placed finish in 19/20.

West Brom 23/24 Championship season

Phillips absence from December onwards could have proved to have been a blessing in disguise for WBA, as they were forced to delve into the transfer market for a replacement, with Mikey Johnston proving to be a revelation since joining on loan from Celtic.

The Irish international [pictured] has six goals in his ten appearances since moving south of the Scottish border in January, with a number of eye-catching strikes proving influential in the race to finish in the top six.

The 24-year-old’s inclusion in the team could be an ideal supplement for Phillips on his return; with two explosive wide men who can unleash a venomous strike from range the Baggies will pose a serious threat when going forward, with the likes of Tom Fellows and Jed Wallace on hand to add further attacking threat.

With clashes against Stoke City, Rotherham United and Sunderland to follow the Easter double-header, Phillips could earn some valuable game time to get himself up to full speed before the crunch clashes at the end of the season.

Trips to Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday follow, before hosting Preston North End on the final day, where Albion will hope to already have their playoff berth sewn up and can prepare for the first leg of the semi-final.

Having been there and done it before, Phillips’ experience could make the world of difference in the final throes of the Championship season, and his reemergence back into the squad will boost his teammates massively.

Being just a handful of appearances away from his 250th match for the Baggies, Phillips will also want to get back to full speed to mark his own personal milestone in the blue and white stripes, with a contract that expires this summer he will be doing everything he can to earn himself an extension to his current deal at the Hawthorns.