West Bromwich Albion still do not know what league they will be plying their trade in next season as they push to secure a Championship play-off spot by the end of the season, but we do know that they will have plenty of talented players under contract for 2023-24.

The likes of Daryl Dike, Jed Wallace, John Swift, Dara O'Shea, Okay Yokuslu and many others are on long-term deals with the Baggies, giving head coach Carlos Corberan a strong nucleus for whichever division the club find themselves in.

Deals will need to be done regardless with a few players out of contract and loanees perhaps going back to their parent clubs, but if there's one group of players that perhaps have not been given that chance to impress under the Spaniard due to the amount of experience he is relying on, it is the youngsters and academy graduates.

Only Taylor Gardner-Hickman is really in and around the first-team and he hasn't really been starting in recent months, but within the last 12 months - particularly under Steve Bruce - there has been a clamouring to see more of a certain Reyes Cleary in the team.

Cleary is a striker who knows where the back of the net is and he was exposed to under-18's football for Albion at the very young age of 15 when he was used as a substitute in February 2020 against Stoke City, but it was the following year as a first-year scholar when he started to show his goalscoring prowess with eight goals in 15 under-18 Premier League matches.

His form was even better in 2021-22 as he was a 17-year-old turning 18, netting 21 times in 16 appearances at under-18 level but he also made his mark for the under-23's in the Premier League 2 with seven goals in 15 outings.

Cleary was getting noticed and amid links to the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Newcastle United throughout last season, he opted to turn down a professional contract at The Hawthorns in the hope of bagging a move to a European powerhouse.

With his scholarship only running out in December 2022 though, Cleary was still with the Baggies for pre-season and eventually in August he put pen-to-paper on a full-time contract with the club, perhaps seeing that his immediate first-team prospects were better where he was than elsewhere having made his debut last year in the FA Cup.

Now 18 years of age, Cleary has played five times this season for the first-team with just one of those coming under Corberan, who has opted to trust his options of Daryl Dike, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant whilst also calling Mo Faal and Jovan Malcolm up in recent weeks as cover for injuries instead of Cleary.

He has however been banging goals in for fun still for the under-21's, with 13 goals and three assists in just 11 games played, and the majority of his outings have come from cutting in off the left flank as well as opposed to being a central striker.

It is pretty clear now that Cleary has outgrown the under-21's despite being only 18, and a call-up to the England under-19's this month shows he is getting recognition.

What is the next step then? Well, if Corberan isn't going to use him for now and perhaps not next season, then he really needs to be loaned out to League One.

Caleb Taylor secured a deal with Cheltenham Town for the season and is thriving there, whilst Zac Ashworth is starting at Burton Albion and Josh Griffiths also had a productive stint at Portsmouth earlier on in the campaign, so third tier clubs are keen to utilise West Brom's young talents.

Cleary needs to be the next to make that move come the summer, perhaps to a lower-end team in League One as the top teams will likely have strong attacking options, but it's important for his career that he does experience regular senior football in 2023-24 as he has gone past under-21's level - now is the time to kick on and prove he can do it amongst men instead of boys.