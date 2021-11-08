West Brom player makes transfer admission

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby has told the Express & Star that he is loving life at the club since making the loan move last summer.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Hawthorns during the previous transfer window on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and has gradually settled into Valerien Ismael’s squad.

Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt have been the first choice partnership in the centre of the field for the Baggies this term, however Molumby has done well to wait for his chance and take it with both hands.

Speaking recently about his move to the Midlands, Molumby was quick to make the following admission:

“I’ve been really enjoying life here at West Bromwich Albion and I’m coming in every day with a smile on my face.

“I’m enjoying my football and I feel really settled here already which is a huge help.

“I’m enjoying being around the lads and I know we have a really good group.”

Molumby’s loan move is expected to be made permanent by Albin come next summer, which underlines the faith that the club have in the Irishman.

The midfielder has made seven Sky Bet Championship appearances so far this season.

The Verdict

Molumby hasn’t played as many games as he would have liked for West Brom but at the same time he is still only 22 and learning his trade.

He previously thrived whilst on loan at Millwall and Preston North End respectively and is understandably a young player who carries a good reputation at this level.

The midfielder simply has to keep on taking the chances that come his way, as the likes of Livermore and Mowatt are almost un-droppable when they are in top form.

If he continues to perform well when called upon, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Baggies made the move permanent.