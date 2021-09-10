West Brom player makes promotion admission after recent transfer

New West Bromwich Albion player Jayson Molumby has admitted to the Express & Star that he has been impressed by the club’s ambition to get promoted this season.

The 22-year-old central midfielder completed a loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer and the Baggies also hold the option to make the move permanent further down the line.

Molumby comes into an Albion side which has started well under Valerien Ismael and will no doubt be hoping that he can nail down a starting spot at his new club after making the move to the Black Country.

Now the Republic of Ireland international has admitted that he didn’t think twice when agreeing to sign for the Baggies, as he made the following statement:

“It’s a massive club. I was close to signing somewhere else but as soon as West Brom were interested, I closed that door pretty quickly and opened this one. As a footballer you want to be successful and you want to be part of something. And it’s clear this club wants to win promotion this season.

“Other clubs would be scared to even mention that. But not this club because it is that big.”

Molumby has plenty of previous Sky Bet Championship experience under his belt, having previously turned out for the likes of Millwall and Preston North End in recent seasons.

If the 22-year-old can impress this season, there is no reason why West Brom can’t become his permanent home after being shipped out a good few times in his career to date.

The Verdict

This is a smart signing for the Baggies as they have brought in a player who can really add something different to their midfield moving forwards.

Molumby is someone who is keen to impress and earn a permanent deal and definitely has the hunger to achieve promotion with his new side.

He is a technically gifted player who also has the physical capabilities to fit into how Ismael wants his side to play this season.

It will certainly be interesting to see where he fits into their current system moving forwards at the Hawthorns.