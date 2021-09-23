West Brom player makes Lincoln City transfer admission

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths has admitted to the Express & Star that he needed to make his loan move to Lincoln City this season in order to fulfil his long term ambitions.

The 20-year-old shot stopper completed a temporary move to Sincil Bank back in July and has since gone on to establish himself as the League One club’s number one choice between the sticks.

Griffiths’ move to the third tier follows on almost instantly from his highly successful spell with Cheltenham Town last season as he helped the Robins to gain promotion to League One.

Now the goalkeeper has admitted that he felt it was very important that he headed out on loan once again this term:

“I think I’ve got a lot better as the season’s gone on and I just want to keep playing now and keep pushing on.

“It’s an honour to be given the number one spot again after having it last season at Cheltenham too.

“They’ve placed huge faith in me which I appreciate.

“Last year I repaid that, and it is my plan to do the same again.”

Griffiths kept an impressive 21 clean sheets for Cheltenham last season and will be hoping that he can repeat that feat with Lincoln over the course of the current campaign.

The youngster is under contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2025 and is viewed as a great prospect for the future at the club.

The Verdict

For Albion, loaning out Griffiths was the most logical thing to do in order for the player himself to continue his development.

At the age of 20 he has already achieved some great things and will only improve if he continues to play regularly for Lincoln.

Clearly the keeper has ambitions of becoming West Brom’s number one choice between the sticks and therefore he is doing the right things to achieve that goal.

If he can have another standout campaign out on loan, he could well be halfway there to making it to where he wants to be.