West Brom player left furious with Steve Bruce decision in Nottingham Forest humiliation

Karlan Grant was unhappy with being a first half substitute for West Brom on Monday evening.

Steve Bruce’s side lost emphatically to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, to a humiliating 4-0 scoreline.

According to the Athletic’s Steve Madeley, Grant “appeared to aim some words at Bruce” when coming off the pitch.

The forward was replaced by Taylor Gardner-Hickman within the first 20 minutes following the dismissal of Darnell Furlong in the 17th minute.

Forest scored a resulting penalty moments later to put the Reds 1-0 up before running rampant against the 10-men of the Baggies.

Grant also threw his tracksuit top into the Albion dugout following his removal from the game, showing a very public display of discontent following his manager’s decision.

The defeat has left West Brom 12th in the Championship table with only three games to go.

The gap to the play-off places is now six points, making it highly unlikely that the Hawthorns club will be earning a top six finish.

That was West Brom’s third defeat in five games, as Bruce’s future at the club remains in doubt with former Burnley boss Sean Dyche being linked as a potential replacement this summer.

Up next for the Baggies is the visit of Coventry City on April 23.

The Verdict

While Bruce had to make some change to the side in the aftermath of Furlong’s red card, this moment does not speak to the squad being very harmonious.

West Brom’s season has really blown up in the second half of the campaign, with Bruce’s appointment now looking like a big mistake.

The 61-year old has overseen a horrific run of form since taking over in February and it has cost the team a chance at making the play-offs.

It remains to be seen if he will remain in charge for next season, but perhaps it would be better for everyone involved to part ways in the summer given how toxic the environment now looks.