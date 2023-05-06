Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi has revealed that centre-back Cedric Kipre is keen to stay with the Bluebirds, making this admission to Wales Online.

The Ivorian has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Welsh outfit this term, making 42 league appearances and scoring three times in the process.

His late goal against Rotherham United last month all but secured safety for the Bluebirds, who will definitely be competing in the Championship once again next season following Reading's relegation on Thursday evening.

Kipre has played a part in ensuring Lamouchi's men will be playing second-tier football again next term, with the West Bromwich Albion man overcoming real adversity at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Not only did he have to adapt to a new squad that had just been rebuilt, but he also had to adapt to three different managers with Steve Morison and Mark Hudson previously in charge before Lamouchi took the reins.

What did Sabri Lamouchi say?

Lamouchi has confirmed that a couple of his loanees want to stay put, saying: "Kaba wants to stay, Kipre wants to stay, Jaden enjoyed playing with us, but it is what it is and we know the rules. Unfortunately they have to go."

The Bluebirds' boss also admitted that he would sign Kipre if he could, but wasn't exactly optimistic about the prospect of bringing him back.

Does Cedric Kipre still have a role to play at West Brom?

It probably depends on which division the Baggies are in next season.

If they are promoted, it would be difficult to see him being part of Carlos Corberan's plans and he may even be sold.

Kipre would probably be ahead of Martin Kelly in the pecking order if he stayed at The Hawthorns as a younger option and it remains to be seen whether the Baggies keep Erik Pieters as well. If they don't, that could boost Kipre's chances of securing first-team football in the Midlands next term.

A couple of sales may also push him up in the pecking order, but it would be difficult to see him winning more first-team football than Caleb Taylor if the latter stays with Albion during the 2023/24 campaign.

Should Cedric Kipre be open to a return to Cardiff City?

The Ivorian could potentially be involved in a relegation battle again next season, so he needs to know what Cardiff are going to do to try and avoid that before he joins.

He will probably have the chance to start every week again if he made a return to South Wales, so you can understand why the defender wants to stay.

If he returns to The Hawthorns, he needs to talk to Corberan so he can get a rough idea about the amount of game time he's likely to get.

From there, he can make a decision on his future but he isn't exactly in control of his destiny with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2024.

If he does want to leave though, it would be difficult to see Albion standing in his way, especially if they can get a fee for him.