West Brom player interested in potential Leeds United switch as West Ham circle and German side enter race

West Brom attacker Matheus Pereira is interested in making a potential move to Leeds United this summer amid interest from West Ham, according to ESPN Brazil.

It has been reported by the Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor that West Ham have opened talks with the representatives about a potential move to the Hammers this summer. That comes with David Moyes’ side eyeing him up as a potential alternative to Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

However, according to the latest report from ESPN Brazil, Pereira could be tempted to make the switch to Leeds United this summer to work under Marcelo Bielsa.

That comes despite his preference being to move to a side that could offer him the chance to play in European club competition next season, which is what West Ham can offer.

The report from ESPN Brazil also adds that Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have entered the race for the 25-year-old’s signature this summer.

It is believed that they could come in with an offer that is closer to what the Baggies are wanting for Pereira. The 25-year-old is thought to be weighing up that possibility alongside his other options.

The verdict

The longer the summer transfer window goes on the more inevitable it is that Pereira is going to be moving on from West Brom at some stage.

It had been looking like West Ham were the front runners for his signature but this report would indicate that the 25-year-old would also be willing to make the switch to Leeds United if that chance comes about.

You can see why Leeds are a big draw for a player like Pereira, with the potential for his game to be developed to a new level by a manager such as Bielsa.

However, he would have to miss out on the chance to play in Europe next term if he was to make that switch before the window closes.

Frankfurt entering the race will cause more uncertainty and the Bundesliga side are an attractive potential destination given that they have been a side that has qualified for Europe in recent years consistently and did so again last term. Periera’s future is therefore very much all to play for at this stage in the window.