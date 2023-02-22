West Brom player finalises transfer move away

West Brom have confirmed that Rayhaan Tulloch has joined Irish top-flight side Dundalk on a loan deal that will run until the end of June.

The 22-year-old had been with Rochdale at the start of the current campaign but he failed to establish himself as a regular, so he returned to Albion.

However, with the attacker understandably way down the pecking order at The Hawthorns, it has been decided another temporary switch is best for his development and it was announced on Wednesday evening that Tulloch is moving to Dundalk for the next four months.

The Irish league has just started, with Dundalk drawing their first game of the campaign last Friday, so they will continue to play through the summer which explains why Tulloch won’t return the the Midlands until June.

Then, it’s likely that Albion will assess whether Tulloch should join an English side ahead of the 23/24 campaign, with his Baggies contract expiring at the end of that one.

Tulloch could make his debut for the club in their game against Bohemians in two days time.

The verdict

This is a move that makes sense because it’s been a frustrating period for Tulloch and he would benefit more from playing competitively rather than Albion’s U23 side.

Admittedly, it won’t be the highest standard but the chance for a fresh start in a physically demanding league could help Tulloch over the next few months when his future will then be evaluated again.

As well as that, a new environment could help the youngster enjoy his football again after a tough spell.

