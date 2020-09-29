West Brom player facing significant absence after setback at EFL club

West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Morton has suffered an injury setback while on loan at Lincoln City and is facing months on the sidelines due to a shoulder issue, according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

The 20-year-old joined the Imps on a season-long loan deal during the summer and featured in all of their first five fixtures of the 2020/21 campaign, grabbing his only goal against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.

However, Madeley has reported that the striker is now facing a couple of months on the sidelines.

It is understood that Morton sustained a shoulder injury in the gym, which means Michael Appleton will be without the Baggies loanee for some time.

Given the player joined on a season-long loan, it remains unclear at this point whether he will return to West Brom for treatment or stay at Lincoln.

West Brom signed Morton from Yeovil Town in January 2017 and though the striker is yet to make his senior debut for the club, he has featured regularly in their age-group sides.

Last season he turned heads with his performances on loan at Northampton Town, joining in January and firing them to promotion to League One.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals in 12 games for the Cobblers, including netting twice in the play-off semi-final second leg and once in the final at Wembley.

Can you name these 10 ex-West Brom midfielders?

1 of 10 Which former West Brom midfielder is this? Alex Pritchard James McClean Darren Fletcher Wes Hoolahan

The Verdict

This is a frustrating blow for Morton, who was beginning to find his feet at Lincoln after joining them on loan this summer.

The 20-year-old’s performances for Northampton last term were nothing short of sensational, providing them with not just quality in front of goal but a player that was prepared to run himself into the ground.

You’d hope for all parties involved that he recovers as quickly as possible and can get going again for Appleton’s side.