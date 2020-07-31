West Brom player emerges as transfer target for former Albion boss

Solihull Moors are interested in re-signing West Bromwich Albion youngster Nick Clayton-Phillips this summer, according to reports from Birmingham Live.

Solihull, who are managed by former Albion coach Jimmy Shan, took Clayton-Phillips on loan for a month in February as they looked to cement their place in the National League play-off spots.

Clayton-Phillips made only four appearances for Moors and looked bright upon his arrival at the West Midlands club, but their season was curtailed and the club missed out on a play-off finish.

According to Birmingham Live, though, Solihull have made Clayton-Phillips one of their main transfer targets for the summer, as they look to re-sign the young winger.

The Athletic have recently claimed that Clayton-Phillips is set to have a chance to impress in training and mix with the first-team ahead of 2020/21, which could have an impact on Slaven Bilic’s decision-making.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances for Albion’s Under-23 side this term, and recently put pen to paper on a new deal at the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

Clayton-Phillips isn’t 17 or 18 anymore. He’s 20 years of age and is at a stage where he needs to be playing regularly, and a loan move to the National League give him some great experience.

The player is clearly a talent, and playing for a team who are pushing for promotion in a competitive division like the National League could really help him develop.

I can’t see him playing for West Brom next season, so a loan move away is surely a no-brainer.