West Brom player edges closer to temporary Hawthorns exit

West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer is edging closer to a move to League One side Lincoln City according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lincoln. Closing in on a loan deal for young West Brom keeper Palmer. Chance of games. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 11, 2020

Palmer spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Plymouth Argyle, and played a key role as they won promotion into the third-tier of English football, after the majority of clubs agreed to finish the season on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events.

West Brom will be preparing for life in the Premier League next season, and it seems highly unlikely that Palmer will be in Slaven Bilic’s plans for the first-team at this moment in time.

The Baggies clinched promotion into the top-flight on the final day of this year’s campaign, as they drew 2-2 with QPR at The Hawthorns to beat Brentford to an automatic promotion place.

Palmer has also had loan spells with Notts County and Oldham Athletic in the past, but is seemingly set to move to Lincoln City on loan ahead of the new season.

The Imps finished 16th in the League One table last season, and will be hoping they can improve on that when the new season gets under way.

Are these facts about West Brom actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The Verdict:

This is the right move for both parties involved.

Palmer isn’t going to be getting anywhere near the West Brom first-team ahead of their return to the Premier League, so it’s good to see the club looking to find him regular minutes next season.

Lincoln City will be able to do just that, and you would imagine that Palmer will be eager to make a name for himself out on loan next term.

If he can make a good impression with the Imps, then we could well see him challenging for a spot in the West Brom first-team squad in the future.