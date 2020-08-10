West Brom player edges closer to temporary Hawthorns departure

Cheltenham Town are being linked with a loan move for West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cheltenham. Keen on young keeper Griffiths at West Brom. Loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

Griffiths had previously been attracting interest from Premier League clubs in the past, but signed a new contract with the Baggies in September 2019.

Cheltenham are need of a goalkeeper heading into the 2019/20 season, with Scott Flinders yet to recover from a broken leg that he suffered against Oldham Athletic back in January.

The League Two club have clearly targeted Griffiths as the ideal option to have between the posts, and are keen on wrapping up a loan deal with the Premier League side.

Cheltenham finished fourth in the League Two table in the 2019/20 season, and narrowly missed out on promotion after they were beaten by eventual play-off winners Northampton Town in their play-off semi-final.

Michael Duff’s side will be eager to build on some impressive showings from that season though, as he looks to build a squad capable of mounting a serious challenge for promotion into League One this term.

The Verdict:

This could be a good move for all parties involved.

West Brom are going to want to find Griffiths much-needed game time in senior football, and Cheltenham Town will be wanting to find a goalkeeper ahead of the new league campaign.

Griffiths will be eager to make a name for himself at senior level, and it seems as though a move to Cheltenham could provide him with the ideal opportunity to do just that.

I like the sound of this potential move.