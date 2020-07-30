West Brom player edges closer to sealing temporary summer departure

West Brom are set to loan out youngster Finn Azaz to League Two side Cheltenham Town according to Gloucestershire Live.

Azaz has been with the Baggies since the age of nine, but hasn’t been out on loan in his senior career as of yet.

But he is set to move to a Cheltenham Town side that will be eager to win promotion into the third-tier, after play-off pain in the 2019/20 season.

They were beaten over two legs in their play-off semi-final by eventual winners Northampton Town which condemned them to yet another season in the fourth tier of English football.

West Brom will be preparing for life in the Premier League next season, after winning promotion from the Championship this term under the management of Slaven Bilic.

Azaz has been a regular for the West Brom Under-23s, and he’ll be eager to make a good impression whilst out on loan, as he looks to breakthrough to the senior squad in the future at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict:

This is the best move for both parties involved.

Azaz isn’t going to be getting anywhere near the West Brom first-team, and he’ll be keen to make a name for himself in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

A move to Cheltenham could be the ideal opportunity for Azaz to do just that, and I think he’ll make a positive impact with the League Two club as they target promotion into the third-tier.

It seems as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before this deal is completed.