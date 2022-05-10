West Brom player drops transfer hint amid previous links to Bayern Munich & Arsenal

West Brom youngster Reyes Cleary has appeared to confirm his departure from the club with a post on Instagram earlier today.

The talented 18-year-old has scored goals for fun for Albion’s development sides this season, which prompted speculation that the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton were chasing the striker.

With Cleary’s deal at The Hawthorns expiring in the summer, there have been plenty of doubts surrounding his future, particularly as he hadn’t agreed an extension following plenty of talks with Albion.

And, the teenager appeared to confirm his upcoming exit today, as he shared an image of the club’s training ground with the following message on his Instagram story:

“What a journey it’s been! Thank you for everything!”

That would be a big blow for the Baggies, who have lost several exciting academy players in recent years, much to the frustration of the supporters.

It remains to be seen what the next step will be for Cleary, who had been involved with the Albion first-team squad on occasions earlier in the current campaign.

The verdict

This is obviously a big setback for Albion because you always want to see youngsters progress from the academy and into the first-team, with Clearly looking as though he had the potential to do that.

So, if he does depart, it’s a blow, but ultimately it’s a decision that the player is making and there’s not much Albion can do as he hadn’t signed an extension.

It will be interesting to see how his career plays out, because some who have left The Hawthorns in the past at a young age may have regretted it looking back.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.