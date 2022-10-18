West Brom player details Albion’s mentality ahead of Bristol City clash

West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper Alex Palmer has revealed his side approach games desperate not to concede goals and keep clean sheets, speaking to the club’s media team ahead of tonight’s clash against Bristol City.

The Baggies have endured a tougher time in defence so far this season after managing to concede at a rate of less than a goal per league match last term, conceding 18 in 14 games during 2022/23 thus far.

Sometimes being caught out when playing a high line with balls behind the defence, that has arguably been key to their downfall, though others would argue their failure to show enough quality in the final third has been crucial.

They are only outside of the relegation zone at this stage thanks to their 2-0 victory against Reading, though their defenders need to be credited with the Baggies limiting the likes of Lucas Joao and former forward Andy Carroll and keeping the Royals at bay until the latter stages of the game.

And even when Paul Ince’s side pushed forward and had a few chances, goalkeeper Palmer was equal to all of them as a serious contender for the man of the match award.

They will be particularly delighted with their clean sheet at the Select Car Leasing Stadium with Albion focusing heavily on their defensive record.

This was revealed by Palmer, who said: “We go into every game with the mindset of desperately trying not to concede goals.

“The more clean sheets you keep, the better chance you have of winning games and that’s a fact.”

The Verdict:

Now they have the likes of Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters who can come in and provide solidity, they can afford to focus more on their defence, with Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley also options when all are available.

Previously lacking in depth in central defence, they will have been glad to recruit Kelly and Pieters, both of whom have the experience of playing in the top flight and that could be useful for the Baggies.

However, they also need to make sure they express themselves going forward and it felt as though they did that against Reading at the weekend, with Albion seeming to play with a real sense of freedom.

Daryl Dike’s injury is frustrating because he could be a dream player to have up top with the likes of Karlan Grant, John Swift and Jed Wallace able to contribute behind him as an attacking midfield three.

Although they need to be solid in defence, they also need to ensure they release the handbrake when they have a chance to and get forward because they have a decent amount of quality in the final third with Brandon Thomas-Asante in mind too.