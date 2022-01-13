West Brom player delivers forward line verdict following Daryl Dike’s arrival

West Brom left-sided player Adam Reach has told the Express & Star that he believes the arrival of Daryl Dike should fire up the other forwards within the squad.

Finding a consistent option as a central striker has been an issue that has plagued the Baggies’ development all season.

Rotating the central striker has been a common theme for Valerien Ismael this season, with the likes of Jordan Hugill, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant and Matt Phillips all tasked with operating down the middle.

The arrival of Dike will seemingly give Ismael an out-and-out option who has a track record of scoring goals on a consistent basis.

Speaking to the Express & Star about Dike’s arrival, Reach said: “We’d all love to see him hit the ground running like he did at Barnsley last year.

“But he’ll also bring that added competition which should fire everyone else up as well – the likes of Callum (Robinson), Granty (Grant) and Jordan (Hugill).

“If you want to get out this division you need strikers scoring goals. Hopefully, Daryl can be the catalyst, not only with his goals but also he’ll push the other lads on as well.”

The verdict

Dike terrified the Championship during his loan spell with Barnsley last time out, with Ismael hopeful of unlocking his talent again but in West Brom colours.

The forward adds even more pace and power to West Brom’s attacking ranks upon his arrival, whilst his attacking intelligence and knack for scoring goals could also prove pivotal as the Baggies chase promotion back to the top-flight.

If Dike can raise competition levels at West Brom, then Ismael’s side will be some force to stop going forward in what remains of this season.

West Brom possess the weakest goalscoring record in the top six at present, suggesting attacking firepower is the area that most needed addressing coming into the month.