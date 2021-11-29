West Brom player criticised by ex-referee following Nottingham Forest flashpoint

West Bromwich Albion’s poor run of form continued on Friday night with a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns.

It stretched the Baggies winless streak in the Championship to four matches, with three of those being a share of the spoils.

The pressure is building on Valerien Ismael in the dugout despite being third in the table, although they’re now lagging way behind the top two of Fulham and AFC Bournemouth.

They had enough chances with 16 shots on the night but just three hit the target, and their chances of a victory weren’t helped when Brighton loanee Jayson Molumby was given his marching orders on 70 minutes.

The Republic of Ireland international went flying into a challenge with James Garner whilst already on a booking and whilst his studs weren’t up initially, his follow-through was enough for Gavin Ward to brandish a second yellow card.

There were some West Brom complaints but in the view of former FIFA official Keith Hackett, the decision was absolutely spot on.

“It’s a reckless challenge,” Hackett told West Brom News.

“Players have just got to learn; they don’t expose themselves in that situation.

“That’s a yellow card, referee right having given an earlier yellow, so in fairness to Gavin Ward, he’s in a really good position.”

The Verdict

It was an unnecessary challenge for Molumby to make and he was quite rightly dismissed by the official.

That gives Ismael a further headache now with Jake Livermore also suspended for two more matches, meaning that there’s a real lack of midfield options at the Frenchman’s disposal.

Despite still being young, Molumby should be experienced to know that you cannot challenge like that – especially when on a yellow card.

You can put it down to youthful exuberance but it will surely be a mistake he doesn’t make again.