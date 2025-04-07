West Brom forward Reyes Cleary could make a permanent move away from The Hawthorns to Hartlepool United this summer, with the Pools looking at the possibility of buying the loanee.

The 20-year-old has finally found his feet this season after a dismal first half of the campaign with League Two side Walsall, where the forward made just three appearances for the club and failed to record an attacking contribution.

Unable to impress for the West Midlands outfit, Cleary was loaned out to the fifth tier with Hartlepool, casting severe doubt over his future at The Hawthorns, but the Baggies prodigy has impressed, enjoying a fruitful period on the left flank - netting four goals in his last five games.

Reyes Cleary loan spells at Walsall and Hartlepool (Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2024/25 League Two (Walsall) 3 0 0 2024/25 National League (Hartlepool United) 15 5 1

Gaining regular first-team football and important minutes under his belt, Cleary’s pace, power and willingness to take on his man has seen him become a menace at that level, and due to such an impact, Hartlepool are keen to secure Cleary’s signature on a permanent basis next term.

Hartlepool interested in permanent Reyes Cleary move

As per a report from the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool boss Anthony Limbrick was coy over a move for Reyes Cleary on a permanent basis, but did insist the wideman is turning himself into a fan favourite at Victoria Park.

"He's been enjoying himself here, there's no doubt about that," Limbrick said.

"We speak regularly with him and Gavin Skelton has done a lot of really good individual work with him. They regularly discuss his game and where he can improve, off the pitch as well as on it. Those two have got a really good relationship.

"We spoke last week about the influence Fergie (David Ferguson) has on him and their relationship on the pitch. I think he does a great job with him.

"The numbers are improving as well. Look, he's a great player and the fans have really taken to him.

"We've enjoyed having him; he's direct, and I think he can get even better. I didn't think he had his best game against Ebbsfleet even though he got a goal and an assist. He started the game poorly and the standards for him are so high. He can keep getting better."

West Brom have stick or twist decision to make over Reyes Cleary

When it comes to Reyes Cleary, West Brom are fully in the driving seat to decide the plans for him, given they have an extra 12-month extension option after this season.

The 20-year-old’s future with heavily depend on what division Albion find themselves in come the end of the season, with Cleary potentially being able to push for a role in a Championship setup under Tony Mowbray should he keep developing and thriving.

If they reach the Premier League, it’s very unlikely Cleary will be able to make such a gigantic leap in class just yet, which would point towards parting ways at the end of the season.

With it all being so uncertain at the moment, Albion should continue letting Cleary crack on with his football and continue his rich vein of form in front of goal, crossing the eventual bridge when everything has been decided on the pitch.