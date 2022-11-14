West Brom player attracting EFL transfer interest ahead of January window

West Bromwich Albion‘s prolific youth striker Reyes Cleary could be departing The Hawthorns on a temporary basis in January, according to BirminghamLive.

The 18-year-old departed the Baggies permanently back in May after turning down a professional contract, but to the surprise of many he performed a u-turn just a few months later and made a return.

Cleary was handed his senior debut last season for Albion thanks to his prolific form for the under-18’s, and that came in an FA Cup clash with Brighton.

The teenager has continued to impress with his scoring abilities in the current campaign, netting 11 times in seven under-21 Premier League appearances, and has also notched up four senior outings as well.

20 quiz questions about some of West Brom’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What score was West Brom's record victory - recorded in 1892? 10-0 11-0 12-0 13-0

There is a chance that by the end of the January transfer window though he could be plying his trade elsewhere, with BirminghamLive reporting that there is plenty of EFL interest in a loan deal, along with his team-mates Zac Ashworth and Ethan Ingram.

Per the report, there is a chance that he could be granted the opportunity for that experience, although it remains to be seen how head coach Carlos Corberan and his transfer team act upon it.

The Verdict

Whilst West Brom have many talented young players on their books, Cleary is obviously going to attract the most attention due to his goals.

He was courted by some big European clubs earlier in the year if you believe reports, hence why he stalled on signing a professional contract, but he is back at Albion and flourishing.

With Daryl Dike, Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante in-front of him though in the pecking order though when all fully-fit, it’s going to be hard for Cleary to establish himself this season.

Baggies icon Chris Brunt is in charge of the youngster’s loan moves though, so it looks like the responsibility falls on him to secure the right move – if any – for Cleary, but he has all the tools to succeed at League One level.