West Brom play-off hopes all hinge on coming weeks after Middlesbrough win: Opinion

West Bromwich Albion got back to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship at the weekend as they saw off high-flying Middlesbrough 2-0.

Middlesbrough have been rocking and rolling in recent months under Michael Carrick and went into the weekend’s clash as favourites, with them closing the gap right up to Sheffield United in second.

West Brom, meanwhile, were stuttering a little. Having had their own brilliant run of form under Carlos Corberan earlier this year, they went into the game having not won in three league matches and, though that is hardly disastrous, they were beginning to see a little bit of a gap open up to the sides above them in the play-off race at an important time of the season.

Losing to Middlesbrough at the weekend would have been a further blow to their top six hopes for this year but, instead, the Albion rolled their sleeves up and showed their own quality to see off a talented Boro team, meaning they sit just five points off of Luton Town in sixth place.

An important victory, then, after failing to win against play-off rivals Watford and Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks, but only if they can now go on another big run of form between now and the end of the season.

Ultimately, after the start Albion had to the campaign it always looked as though their play-off hopes would rest of them putting together a brilliant string of results and, in the early weeks of the Corberan era, that is what they managed to do.

A blip always seemed possible given the nature of the division, but now they have hopefully ended that little rut the time is ripe for them to push again and try and break into the top six.

Albion have Hull City, Wigan Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City to come in their next four matches in the league and, with all due respect to those four sides, the Baggies should be aiming for twelve points from twelve in those games.

Easier said than done, especially in the Championship, but it’s at this time of year where momentum needs to be built and the Baggies have a prime opportunity to do so as we move into March and the business end.

They have shown they can reel off results under Corberan already, and now it’s time to do so again.

