West Brom plan talks with 39-y/o as they step up managerial search

Carlos Corberan is one of a number of potential candidates that West Brom are considering as they search for Steve Bruce’s replacement.

A poor start to the season, which has left Albion in the relegation zone after 13 games, prompted the board to sack Bruce yesterday, which followed protests from the fans over the weekend.

Now, attention has turned to his successor and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past day.

And, according to the Mirror, one man who the Baggies will look to speak to is Corberan, who is out of work after leaving Olympiacos after a very short spell with the Greek giants this summer.

The 39-year-old will be known to fans in England for the fine job he did with Huddersfield, which included taking them to the play-off final last season where they controversially lost to Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

Albion are back in action this weekend when they take on high-flying Reading away from home seeking to climb out of the bottom three with a victory.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This is a move that would make total sense as Corberan worked on a strict budget at Huddersfield and nearly pulled off a miracle by winning promotion.

So, it’s inevitable that he would attract interest from Championship sides now he is available and he would surely jump at the chance to return to the game with Albion.

Of course, there are other good candidates out there but the fans will surely be pleased that the Spaniard is emerging as a contender for the job.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.