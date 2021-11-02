West Brom plan revealed as they eye player agreement amid West Ham and Southampton interest

West Bromwich Albion will step up their attempts to sign Sam Johnstone to a new contract in the New Year, it has been revealed by Valerien Ismael.

Johnstone has stuck by West Brom despite their relegation back into the Championship. There is a host of Premier League interest in him, though, as the Express and Star reveal West Ham United and Southampton continue to lurk.

Talks between West Brom and Johnstone are underway with regard to a new contract at the Hawthorns, with the goalkeeper’s current terms set to expire in the summer.

Ismael has revealed that West Brom are relaxed over those talks and the pace that they are progressing, claiming that the New Year will be the time for the club to really push for an agreement.

As per the Express and Star, Ismael said: “There’s nothing new. It’s a patient game now, like a chess game. He wants to see.

“For sure, we want to extend. At the minute, I’m not worried, it’s a normal process. “From January we will start to go more intensively in the discussion but at the moment we’re all focused on the pitch, on the performances.”

Johnstone, 28, has featured on 14 occasions for West Brom in the Championship this season.

He started the campaign out of the side as speculation surrounded his future. However, Ismael has integrated the England international back into the set-up as it became clear he would be seeing out the season with the Baggies.

The Verdict

January will probably be quite a key month when it comes to Johnstone and his future.

There will be Premier League sides taking a look at his situation then and that’ll give the player a better idea about what’s on the table for him.

West Brom want to get an agreement in place, but it is pointless forcing something that clearly needs to wait until January.

Johnstone isn’t going to commit and miss out on seeing what’s on offer in January, whilst that’s probably the best time for West Brom to pitch themselves to him.

One way or the other, the first month of 2022 is going to give us a big indication of where Johnstone will be spending him peak years.

Thoughts? Let us know!