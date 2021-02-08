West Brom place Nottingham Forest star on summer wishlist regardless of division in 21/22

West Bromwich Albion are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall this summer, regardless of whether they remain in the Premier League this season.

The Baggies are scrapping down at the bottom of the league and have struggled for results with Sam Allardyce yet to really see an upturn in results since replacing Slaven Bilic.

Indeed, there could well be a shake-up at the Albion in the next market whether they stay up or not and it looks as though Worrall is on their shortlist.

As per The Sun, the Baggies watched him closely at the weekend as Forest ran out 3-0 winners against Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship, with Luke Dowling among those keeping an eye on his performance.

Indeed, it sounds as though he’s impressed enough to keep himself on their hitlist ahead of the next window.

The Verdict

Worrall is a solid, dependable defender and with Forest unlikely to go up this season it could be interesting to see if Albion end up signing him on.

They could be in the same division next season, of course, and Forest will look to convince Worrall that they are going to make a better stab at promotion in 21/22 than they have this year.

It’s whether he believes that or not that could end up determining his future.