West Bromwich Albion remain in fifth-place following a 1-1 draw away from home on Saturday at play-off rivals Hull City, and look increasingly likely to land a play-off spot come the end of the season.

Carlos Corberan's Baggies have been one of the best sides in the Championship this season, and have produced some eye-catching results, such as their 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on 20th February.

During the recent transfer window, Corberan and co bolstered their squad by making signings, including the loan captures of Bristol City forward Andi Weimann and Celtic man Mikey Johnston.

The impact of both these players has already been felt at the Hawthorns, as Weimann scored in a 1-0 win over local rivals Brimingham City on 3rd February, as well as during a 2-0 win over Cardiff City ten days later, while Johnston has also scored on two occasions during his Albion career so far.

The wideman was also on the score-sheet against the Bluebirds, before scoring the second goal as the Baggies defeated Plymouth 3-0 in the South West.

Johnston has impressed at the Baggies so far

Since signing for Albion on 1st February, the Ireland international has already scored twice in six appearances, despite only being named in Corberan's starting 11 just three times.

He exemplified his ability to have an impact on games within a short period of time when he scored during the Baggies' victory at Home Park in the 76th minute, having been introduced to the action just five minutes previously.

The ace also showed how quickly he can make his mark on a game as he scored within just one minute during Albion's 2-0 victory over the Bluebirds.

The fact that Johnston is so good at coming out the blocks quickly is particularly impressive given that he has only been playing in English football since the start of the month.

A permanent deal for Johnston would suit all three parties involved

Mikey Johnston West Brom stats All stats as per FotMob Appearances 6 Starts 3 Minutes played 297 Goals 2 Assists 0 Chances created 3

The 24-year-old has already become a real asset for the Baggies despite only making six appearances so far, and is clearly enjoying his football under Corberan.

Johnston has already made just three fewer appearances for Albion this season than he did for Celtic throughout the entirety of the first half of the current Scottish Premiership season, but during the nine appearances and three starts he was afforded in Glasgow, he managed to score two goals, which shows his clinical nature.

The ace has never been given much game-time at Celtic Park, and spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Portugese outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes.

But the fact that he was selected in the Baggies' starting 11 for the key clash with fellow top-six hopefuls Hull demonstrates how highly rated he is at his new club.

Now that he is 24, surely it is the right time for Johnston to move away from his parent club in the summer in search of more stability in his career and more game-time.

Whether or not they get promoted, Albion would surely love to keep the wideman on a permanent basis given the positive contributions he has already made at the club in a short spell so far.

Meanwhile, given that they have not been able to give their man much playing time over the years, perhaps it is time for Celtic to cash in on Johnston and allow him to leave the club on a permanent basis.