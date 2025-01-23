Italian team Parma and La Liga outfit Celta Vigo have taken an interest in West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana.

Diangana, 26, sees his contract at The Hawthorns expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, which means non-English teams will be able to offer him a pre-contract agreement this month.

The player penned a five-year contract with the Baggies after joining permanently from West Ham United, a decision that the Irons were criticised heavily for.

The winger was a very promising player at the time - and even then-West Ham captain Mark Noble took to social media to express his anger about the board's decision to cash in on him.

Registering eight goals and seven assists in 30 league appearances during their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign, it was no surprise when the Midlands side moved to try and recruit him permanently, but he wasn't able to build on this brilliant season at The Hawthorns in the next few years after that.

However, he managed to be a real asset in the final third for Albion last season and undoubtedly played a part in their top-six finish under Carlos Corberan.

Grady Diangana's 2023/24 campaign at West Brom (All competitions) Appearances 38 Goals 7 Assists 8

This term has been a slightly different story, with the player scoring just two goals in 20 competitive appearances this season.

However, he could have a big part to play under Tony Mowbray.

Parma and Celta Vigo in Grady Diangana race

A move to a club in a European top tier could be on the horizon for Diangana.

Serie A side Parma, who were promoted from Serie B at the end of last season, are one team believed to be interested in a move for the winger, along with Celtic Vigo, who remain in the Spanish top flight and are currently sat in midtable.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also revealed that Burnley have made a contract offer to the wide player, one he has turned down.

Related Who is Willem Geubbels? The star wanted by West Brom, Norwich City and Leeds United FLW outline all you need to know about Willem Geubbels of FC St. Gallen amid interest from West Brom, Norwich City, and Leeds United.

Grady Diangana must weigh up his West Brom future carefully

Diangana could thrive under Mowbray, who is a very talented coach.

And the winger needs to see what role he plays under the experienced manager, before making a definitive decision on his future.

He's unlikely to be short of interest in the coming months - and a move to a top-flight European club could be appealing for the 26-year-old.

A switch to Turf Moor could also be good for him, on the condition he wins a decent amount of game time at Turf Moor.

With these options in mind, the winger shouldn't look to rush into a decision on his future just yet.