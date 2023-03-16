West Brom dropped two points in their bid to finish in the play-offs as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

In isolation, a draw at the Bluebirds isn’t a bad result, particularly as Sabri Lamouchi has had a positive impact on the side since he was appointed. However, for Albion, it felt like a missed opportunity as they now trail the top six by five points with just nine games to play.

And, you could argue boss Carlos Corberan was to blame as the Baggies slipped up.

Firstly, it should be said that the Spaniard has done a terrific job since he succeeded Steve Bruce, and the fact they are even in contention for promotion is remarkable.

But, that doesn’t mean Corberan is immune to making errors and his decision to bring Adam Reach on for Daryl Dike on Wednesday was one.

Whilst Albion weren’t exactly cruising to victory, they were in a commanding position when the midfielder came on for the striker and that changed the dynamic of the game. Without the presence of the big American up top, Cardiff could slightly tweak their approach and, crucially, it also meant the visitors lacked presence in the final third.

Therefore, it won’t have surprised watching Baggies fans that the hosts would apply the pressure, and they would equalise just seven minutes after the defensive change, through Sory Kaba.

With Albion now level, Corberan wasted little time in reverting to a more attacking outfit, as Brandon Thomas-Asante entered the pitch - and that inevitably brought the question of why he hadn’t come on just 12 minutes earlier.

The former Salford City man was impressive when he came on, harrying the Bluebirds defence and looking a threat in behind with his pace and direct style.

It should be noted that Corberan has tried to justify his decision by explaining that Dike needed to be replaced through fatigue, so that is understandable.Meanwhile, Thomas-Asante has been injured recently but the fact he came on as soon as Cardiff equalised was frustrating for the support.

Whilst Albion has mastered how to see out games at home, without conceding as well, it’s a different story on the road, where they have now failed to win in five Championship games.

When you’re trying to push for the play-offs, that’s a real concern, and it’s becoming a theme. Another worrying factor is that they’ve managed just three goals in that period.

That indicates Corberan is slightly negative with the way the Baggies approach these away trips, and he doesn’t need to be when you look at the quality they have in the squad, even if injuries are restricting them at the moment.

Ultimately, with nine games to go the fact West Brom are even in the mix to go up is testament to Corberan's undoubted quality as a coach, but he needs to be braver and bolder away from home if they are to make it a truly memorable campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.