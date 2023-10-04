The talking point at West Bromwich Albion has been firmly on the ownership as tensions grow within the fanbase.

The on-the-pitch matters have almost taken a back seat at the Hawthorns as West Brom supporters nervously await for what is in-store for their football club.

The Baggies have recorded consecutive mid-table finishes since their relegation from the Premier League in 2021 with the likes of Valérien Ismaël and Steve Bruce taking the helm prior to Carlos Corberán's appointment.

Wins against Swansea City, Middlesbrough as well as a dramatic 4-0 away at Preston has seen Albion mount an early push for the play-offs as they look to build on their away form while retaining their fortress-like status in the Black Country.

Promotion, while unlikely, would provide a massive boost to the financial burden the club currently faces with concerns over its future growing more and more with supporters fighting for the survival of their team.

What is the latest on West Brom's ownership?

It was reported back in June by the Express & Star that Guochuan Lai's company are under growing pressure to seek further investment for the club and would look for either a partial or full sale in the coming months.

West Brom managing director Mark Miles has since declared discussions were ongoing for a potential takeover for the club with several parties with a deal hoping to be included before the end of the year.

The nature of such deals means supporters are unlikely to hear much, or any, about whom the rumoured parties are or the likelihood of a takeover being completed.

Elsewhere, according to Sam Cunningham of the i sport, the club are seeking the £5 million loan owed by Hong Kong-based Wisdom Smart which was sought out around two years ago to fund Lai's other businesses.

Such move has been done to avoid a January firesale of their best players, with Dara O'Shea the only significant departure of the window for around £7 million to Burnley, despite lowering the first-team wage bill by 16%, according to Action for Albion.

Have their been any more protest from West Brom supporters?

Leading protest group Action for Albion have continued their peaceful opposition against the current ownership, doing so with the likes of the 'For Sale-Full Sale' posters which were brandished in the 2-1 home defeat to Huddersfield Town in September.

The group have since met with the managing director Mark Miles to discuss ongoing matters pertaining to the club's ownership and overall future, stating that summer business was limited due to several offers for players they believed were derisory and not of market value.

Furthermore, director Xu Ke is believed to still be involved with the club and regularly attends home and away matches while the nature of a proposed sale remains complex with details remaining private for the foreseeable future but believes the club is now available at a realistic market value.

While leading protest matters in and around the Hawthorns, Action for Albion have also garnered political involvement with West Bromwich East MP, Nicola Richards, and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street engaged in seeking a positive resolution for the football club and its community.