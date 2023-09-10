West Bromwich Albion owner Guochuan Lai is under increasing pressure from supporters to sell the club.

Lai bought the club from Jeremy Peace in September 2016, but he has become increasingly absent in recent years and has not attended a game since January 2022.

With the Baggies now in their third consecutive season in the Championship since relegation from the Premier League in 2021, parachute payments have run out and there are growing concerns about the club's financial situation.

Albion took out a £20 million four-year loan from American private investment company MSD in December 2022, with the loan being used to finance the club's "general business operations" due to Lai's unwillingness to invest.

The departure of defender Dara O'Shea to Burnley for a fee of £7 million helped to reduce the need for further player sales this summer, but head coach Carlos Corberan's ability to do business this summer was severely restricted, with just three new arrivals at The Hawthorns.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Baggies, and they head into the international break sitting 11th in the table after picking up just seven points from their opening five league games.

Supporters are continuing to make their feelings known about the ownership, with the latest set of protests taking place during the 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town last time out.

What is Guochuan Lai's net worth?

Lai was estimated to be worth £2.8 billion by the Birmingham Post Rich List in 2017.

That puts Lai among the richest owners in the Championship and no doubt makes his reluctance to invest all the more frustrating for Baggies supporters.

Business interests

Lai built up his fortune through his role as general manager and shareholder of Palm Eco-Town Development Company, which developed from a small plant nursery business into China's largest landscape development and construction firm.

He was general manager of the company for over 20 years and despite stepping down in 2014 to focus on private investment projects, he remains involved with Palm and is a director of a number of subsidiaries, including Belt Collins International (HK) Limited, Palm Landscape (Hong Kong) Limited, Hangzhou Nanyue Palm Landscape Construction Limited and PALM Design Holding.

What are Guochuan Lai's future West Brom plans?

The Daily Mail revealed in July that Crypto investor Fred Chesnais was in talks over a £60 million takeover of Albion, with Lai said to be "desperate" to sell the club.

Lai bought the club for £200 million in 2016, but he will be forced to sell for significantly less than that, with his asking price said to be £65 million.

Baggies managing director Mark Miles confirmed in July that Lai is seeking fresh investment in the club.

"Any sale will happen at a high level of football club. I can confirm that Lai has said to me he is open to investment coming into the club whether that be a full or partial shareholding is yet to be seen. We are now looking at alternative options that can get money into the club," Miles told Birmingham Live.