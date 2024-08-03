Highlights West Brom are looking to sign Besard Šabović, despite Djurgården's reluctance to let him go.

They are also targeting other midfielders such as Isaac Price and Callum Styles, with the area clearly a priority for Carlos Corberan.

Šabović is entering the final months of his contract with the Swedish side.

West Bromwich Albion have submitted a bid for Djurgården midfielder Besard Šabović, but the Swedish side are intent on keeping the 26-year-old and extending his contract.

He is in the final months of his deal with the Swedish giants, as his contract ends in December. The Baggies are looking to bolster their ranks with the midfielder after an impressive campaign in the Allsvenskan, according to journalist Anel Avdić.

Carlos Corberan's side will be looking to build on their 2023/24 campaign which saw them reach the play-offs, and with the league looking more open this season, there's no reason why they can't challenge for promotion if they make the right additions.

West Brom have already completed the signings of Torbjorn Heggem, Devante Cole, Joe Wildsmith, Ousmane Diakité, and Paddy McNair this summer. The latter two can operate in midfield, with Diakité perhaps seen as the long-term replacement for Okay Yokuslu.

Jayson Molumby remains, whilst Alex Mowatt agreed to fresh terms with a new contract. However, they remain light in midfield after the departures of Yokuslu, Yann M'Vila, and Nathaniel Chalobah as well.

West Bromwich Albion chase Besard Sabovic

Speaking via Swedish outlet Expressen, Avdić has revealed that West Brom have made an offer for the 26-year-old, and it remains to be seen if Djurgården are willing to release one of their best players in the middle of the current season.

The report states that Djurgården want to keep Šabović and extend his contract, which is something that their sporting director Bosse Andersson has been clear about during the season. However, the two parties are not in agreement with less than six months left on his contract.

Besard Šabović's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Djurgården 85 9 1 IF Brommapojkarna 6 0 0 Dalkurd FF 27 5 6 Mjällby AIF 31 4 1 Kayserispor 11 0 1 FC Khimki 23 1 1

He is not the only midfielder of interest to the Baggies recently, with Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price reportedly a target, and they are said to have sent an improved bid to bring him to the club, with Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reporting that they are pushing ahead in their attempts to sign the Northern Irish international.

West Brom are also said to be facing competition to recruit Callum Styles, according to Sky Sports, who have also reported that the Baggies have had a bid rejected for the Barnsley star.

He may be keen to secure a permanent exit from Oakwell after a disappointing loan stint with Sunderland, and the versatile utility man can operate as both a wing-back and in central midfield.

West Brom's 2024/25 transfer plans

Šabović can operate in either holding midfield or as a box-to-box midfielder. He would be a bargain deal in many ways, given the situation surrounding his contract and from what is a largely undervalued league in terms of the market.

West Brom are likely to be among the busiest teams in the second tier during the final weeks of the window, with Yoksulu joined out of the exit door by the likes of Conor Townsend, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Cedric Kipre, and Matt Phillips.

When considering the volume of experience and also the number of minutes those players covered last season, it means that the Baggies are going to be a new-look side next year. It's necessary squad churn but some continuity is also required.

Should they sign at least one of Šabović, Price, or Styles, you would imagine that would complete their options at the base of midfield, unless Styles is seen as more of an attacking left-back option.