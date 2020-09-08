West Brom open talks with Watford as other deal hits stumbling block

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly turned their attention to Watford forward Andre Gray as they look to add more firepower ahead of the Premier League season.

The Baggies were promoted after finishing second in the Championship last season and begin the 2020/21 campaign against Leicester City next Sunday.

Slaven Bilic still looks short of a first-choice number nine, with none of Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu, or Kenneth Zohore proving wholly convincing last term.

According to the Express and Star, West Brom have now turned their attention to Gray and have held talks with Watford about taking the 29-year-old on loan.

It is understood that Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant is their primary target but the £16 million asking price has proved a stumbling block.

The report claims that West Brom are considering a move for Gray instead and that the Hornets, who were relegated back down into the Championship last season, are open to letting him go out on loan.

Gray was a bit-part player for Watford last season and scored just twice in 27 appearances.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Signing Gray would certainly improve Bilic’s striking options but given his top-flight goalscoring record and the fact he’s never scored more than seven in the division in a single season, you’d question whether he’s the right man to lead the line week in week out for the Baggies.

In truth, it’s a surprise that Watford are happy to let him go given his fantastic record in the Championship – having scored 42 goals in his last two seasons in the division.