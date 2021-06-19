West Brom open talks with new managerial candidate ahead of 2021/22 campaign

West Brom are believed to be lining up a move for former Everton boss Marco Silva as a fall-back option for the managerial vacancy at The Hawthorns, according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that the Baggies have been in talks with Silva this summer, although it is believed that Barnsley boss Valérien Ismaël is still their first choice option moving forwards.

The Telegraph’s John Percy has recently revealed that West Brom are willing to pay the £2million fee that would prize Ismaël away from Oakwell this summer.

It was a frustrating season for West Brom last term, as they were relegated from the Premier League whilst under the management of Sam Allardyce.

The likes of Chris Wilder and David Wagner have previously been linked with the managerial vacancy with the Baggies, although Wagner turned the club down in favour of becoming Swiss side Young Boys’ new manager instead.

That has seen West Brom move to other targets instead, with Silva being the latest name linked with the role this summer.

He has worked in English football with the likes of Hull City, Watford and Everton in the past, with his spell at Goodison Park coming to an end in 2019, which was his most recent spell in management.

The club’s supporters will be hoping that a new manager is in place in the near future, as they look to plan ahead for the upcoming 2021/22 season, which is set to get underway in August.

The Verdict:

This would be somewhat of a coup.

Silva has experience of managing in English football, and impressed me in his time with Watford in the Premier League earlier in his managerial career.

But he struggled to adapt to life at Goodison Park, and will have a point to prove if he was to return to English football with West Brom.

I think it’s good to see they’re keeping their options open at this moment in time though, and I think Ismaël should still be their first choice target heading into the new season, as he’s shown that he can manage a team to a high standard at this level.