West Brom open talks with 8-goal man over new deal at The Hawthorns

West Brom have opened talks with young forward Callum Morton according to West Brom News.

The youngster spent this year’s campaign on loan with Northampton Town, who won promotion into League One via the play-offs.

Morton played a key role in that promotion-winning season for Keith Curle’s side, and he’ll be hoping he has made a good impression on his parent club.

The 20-year-old chipped in with eight goals in 12 appearances for the Cobblers, and will be hoping to replicate those types of performances in next year’s campaign.

West Brom will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after their promotion was confirmed after a 2-2 draw with QPR at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

It remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be willing to stick around with the Baggies, as it seems unlikely that he’ll be featuring much for Slaven Bilic’s first-team whilst they’re playing their football in the top-flight.

Morton is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign though, and will be keen to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

He has previously revealed in an interview with the club’s official website, that he would be willing to further his development out on loan in the future.

The Verdict:

This will have been a no-brainer for the Baggies.

Morton has really impressed me out on loan with Northampton Town in recent months, and he’s played a starring role in helping them win promotion into the third tier of English football.

I’m not sure he’ll be featuring much for the West Brom first-team next season though, so it would make sense for him to head out on loan once again.

If he can impress on loan for a full season, then I’d expect him to be challenging for a place in the Baggies first-team in the near future.