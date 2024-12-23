West Brom boss Carlos Corberan looks set to be on the move from the Midlands following an approach from La Liga outfit Valencia.

That is according to Spanish publication Deportes COPE Valencia, who claim that talks have 'accelerated' between the two parties in a bid to try and bring the coach back to not only his home nation, but his birth city.

Corberan was recently linked with a move to Premier League strugglers Southampton, but the Saints opted to hire Ivan Juric instead, which was a sigh of relief for Baggies fans - they may have to now fear the worst though given the reports from Spain.

Valencia in advanced talks with West Brom manager Carlos Corberan

As per the report from COPE, Valencia - who are currently sitting 19th in the La Liga table and are struggling - have made their move to hire Corberan, having dispensed of the services of previous boss Ruben Baraja.

The former La Liga winners seem desperate to appoint the former assistant of Marcelo Bielsa, but they will have to pay Corberan's release clause, which has been reported in places to be £2 million.

It appears that an agreement is close though, with the report claiming that talks are in their 'final stages', insinuating that Corberan is very keen to make the move to the Mestalla despite their on-field issues.

Carlos Corberan moving to Valencia makes a whole lot of sense

Having been born in the muncipality of Cheste, which is 26 kilometres from the city of Valencia, you could understand why Corberan is willing to jump on this particular move.

There has been plenty of interest in Corberan due to the work he's done at Albion, but you get the sense that the Spaniard has had some loyalty to West Brom when other clubs have been keen.

However, this is a different opportunity to be able to go home and take a job at a top club, even if their current league standing says otherwise, and with their financial situation improving back in November, Valencia could prove to be the head-turner for Corberan that fans were fearing.