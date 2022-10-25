West Brom on the cusp of managerial breakthrough

West Brom are set to appoint Carlos Corberan as the club’s new head coach today.

John Percy of The Telegraph has confirmed that negotiations are now in their final stages, with Corberan’s first fixture in-charge set to be against Sheffield United this weekend.

The Baggies sit 23rd in the table having picked up just 14 points from 16 fixtures so far this season.

That poor start to the season cost Steve Bruce his job on October 10th, with Richard Beale taking temporary charge of the Baggies since then.

Corberan’s first task will be guiding West Brom out of the relegation zone, with only Huddersfield Town sitting below the Baggies in the current Championship standings.

#wba set to confirm the appointment of Carlos Corberan as new head coach later today. Negotiations now in final stages. Corberan's first game to be Sheffield United (h) this weekend — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 25, 2022

The Spaniard served as Leeds’ U23 coach and part of Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching umbrella before departing for Huddersfield in the summer of 2020.

During his first season managing in the Championship, Corberan kept Huddersfield in the division, guiding them to 20th after a major collapse during the second-half of the campaign.

The following year, Corberan led Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final after finishing third in the table. They were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest at Wembley and missed out on a Premier League return.

The 39-year-old then resigned on July 7th.

His appointment is expected to come today, according to Percy, with his first fixture set to be against Sheffield United on Saturday lunchtime.

More to follow…