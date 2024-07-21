Hull City's pursuit of West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu is set to be unsuccessful, with a deal reportedly agreed to send him back to his former club Trabzonspor.

Hull supporters have seen some key players depart the MKM Stadium this summer, with Jacob Greaves signing for Ipswich Town and Jaden Philogene returning to Aston Villa.

Hull Live reported this week that the Tigers were ready to ramp up their pursuit of a couple of much-needed new signings, with a loan move for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and a breakthrough in negotiations with West Brom for Okay Yokuslu high on their agenda.

Okay Yokuslu set to land Trabzonspor return and turn down Hull City's advances

However, it now seems as though Tim Walter's side will miss out on Yokuslu.

The 30-year-old is set for a return to Trabzonspor, according to Turkish publication Aslinda, where he played between 2015 and 2018 before leaving to join Celta Vigo.

The report claims that Trabzonspor have reached an agreement with the Baggies on 'every issue', and confirmation of Yokuslu's return is expected to arrive very soon.

Yokuslu played three times during his country's run to the quarter-final of the UEFA European Championship in Germany this summer, and it now looks like he will be making a permanent return to his homeland this summer.

Yokuslu emerged as a surprise target for Hull this summer, following his standout performances at the base of Carlos Corberan's midfield that were crucial to West Brom reaching the play-offs last season.

Albion weren't expected to sell to a divisional rival, but Hull appeared confident of getting a deal over the line, with Acun Ilicali admitting it wouldn't be a surprise if a transfer was to be completed.

Okay Yokuslu's 2023/24 Championship stats (FotMob) Duels won Aerial duels won Interceptions Recoveries 199 81 48 216

His ability to break up the opposition's play and recycle possession would be beneficial for most sides in the second tier, so it is no surprise that Hull were keen on a move for the experienced midfielder.

The Tigers have Jean Michael Seri as an option in the middle of the park, but signing Yokuslu would have given them some real strength in depth in that area of the pitch.

Yokuslu is set to link up with Ozan Tufan at Trabzonspor, who is another important player to have been sold by Hull this summer without yet being replaced.

Hull City must move fast with transfers amid Okay Yokuslu rejection

Hull have made just one signing so far this summer, despite owner Acun Ilicali revealing that there would be "eight or nine" new arrivals before the end of the transfer window.

Ryan Giles' loan move from Luton Town has been made permanent for a fee of around £4 million, according to the Northern Echo, in Hull's only piece of business so far this summer that has not involved a player leaving the club.

Liam Rosenior was sacked by the Tigers after finishing seventh in the Championship last season, and following the sale of key players that are yet to be replaced, new boss Walter has a big job on his hands to improve their league position next term.

There is little doubt that Hull will bring in reinforcements before their opening day fixture at home against Bristol City on August 10, but with only a few weeks to go until their Championship curtain raiser, time is running out for their impending arrivals to gel before the season kicks off.

Now that they look set to miss out on signing Yokuslu, Ilicali and his recruitment team will need to turn their attention to alternative transfer targets as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League next season.