West Brom’s pursuit of Juventus youngster Joseph Nonge Boende is believed to be stagnating.

According to Sacha Tovolieri, the Baggies are fearful that an impasse has been hit in their attempts to sign the Belgian this summer.

The 19-year-old is a promising young talent that is coming through the ranks at the Serie A giants.

The teenager earned his competitive debut for the Old Lady during a 6-1 Coppa Italia win over Salernitana last January.

His league debut came against the same side a few days later, with both appearances coming off the bench in the closing stages (all stats from Fbref).

West Brom’s Joseph Nonge Boende interest

It was initially reported by Sacha Tovolieri that West Brom had made direct contact with Juventus over a move for the midfielder.

The Baggies offered to sign the player on loan without an option to buy clause, with it being understood that he was keen on the move.

However, Albion are now fearful over whether they can complete a deal amid an impasse in talks.

It is believed that a deal is now more unlikely than not, which will come as a blow to Carlos Corberan as he looks to strengthen his side before the window shuts later this month.

The Baggies are still trying to find a solution to win the race to his signature, but they have yet to receive an answer from Juve about their offer.

Time is running out on their ability to close a deal with Juventus, with the transfer window set to close in under two weeks.

The deadline arrives on 30 August, with West Brom keen to strengthen in their bid to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Nonge Boende may yet feature for Thiago Motta’s side in their opening Serie A game of the campaign, which takes place this evening against Como.

West Brom’s 2024 summer transfer activity

West Brom - 2024/25 Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Permanent Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Permanent Devante Cole Barnsley Permanent Ousmane Diakité TSV Hartberg Permanent Joe Wildsmith Derby County Permanent Paddy McNair San Diego FC Loan Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Loan

Corberan has already added a number of fresh faces to his squad so far this summer, with Torbjorn Heggem being the only arrival for a paid transfer fee.

Gianluca Frabotta, Devante Cole, Ousmane Diakité and Joe Wildsmith all also signed for the Baggies, joining as free agents.

Loan deals were also agreed for Paddy McNair and Lewis Dobbin from San Diego FC and Aston Villa respectively.

West Brom have earned four points from a possible six so far this season, winning 3-1 at QPR, and drawing 0-0 at home to Leeds United.

West Brom will need to move onto other targets

If no progress is being made with Juve over talks with Nonge Boende then West Brom should move on to other targets.

Time is of the essence at this stage of the transfer window, and they cannot afford to waste it waiting on a response from Juve.

While the youngster is a talented prospect, and could make for a great signing, they need some guarantee he will actually be allowed to join them.

Otherwise, it’s time to start thinking about alternative options to bring into the squad with just over a week left in the market.